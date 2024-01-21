VHP to hold procession in Noida today ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration | Check police advisory

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

The Noida Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory and informed the commuters about Vishva Hindu Parishad’s procession in the city on January 21 to mark the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The procession will start at 10 am today. "The Jan Jagran Yatra by cars, motorcycles by VHP will start from Shilp Haat Sector 33 and pass through NTPC Underpass, Nithari Village, Sector 28. It will then take a U-turn from the front of the car market via Atta Chowk, Sector 18 Market... and culminate again at Noida Shilp Haat Sector 33," the traffic police said.

What did the police advise public?

"In case of traffic inconvenience, commuters can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience," the police advised the general public.

According to VHP Noida’s Rahul Dubey, a large number of residents of the city and devotees of Lord Ram have been invited to the Jan Jagran Yatra in view of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony slated to take place on January 22.

The Noida Police on Saturday imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the district from Sunday to Friday (January 26).

(With PTI inputs)

