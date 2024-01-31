Uttar Pradesh govt appoints Prashant Kumar as acting DGP

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prashant Kumar appointed as new DGP

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday appointed Director General, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar as the acting Director General of Police (DGP). Kumar will replace the present acting Director General of Police Vijay Kumar, who is retiring on Wednesday.

Earlier it was announced that Prashant Kumar would be honoured with gallantry awards by the President.

Did over 300 encounters

Prashant Kumar is a 1990-batch IPS officer and hails from Bihar. He has done more than 300 encounters so far. Uttar Pradesh was terrorized by the dreaded Sanjeev Jeeva, Kagga, Mukim Kala, Sushil Mooch, Anil Dujana, Sundar Bhati, Vicky Tyagi, Sabir gang. IPS Prashant along with the team eliminated many criminals of this gang.

Who all were contenders for DGP post?

After the appointment of IPS Prashant Kumar as acting DGP, the acting DGP has been appointed in UP for the fourth consecutive time. Apart from IPS Prashant Kumar, DG CBCID Anand Kumar, DG Prison SN Sabat, and DG Recruitment Board Renuka Mishra were also contenders for the post of DGP.

