Ayodhya to be connected with 8 new cities from Feb 1: Check new flight routes here

Image Source : PTI Ayodhya: Security personnel stand guard at the departure of the Ayodhya Airport ahead of the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is set to introduce eight new flight routes for Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, starting February 1, 2024. These routes will establish connections between Ayodhya and major cities such as Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Beyond serving as mere flight paths, these routes symbolise a network fostering connectivity and community, particularly for individuals seeking solace and spirituality in Ayodhya. The initiative aims to create a shared journey of faith and connectivity, strengthening the ties between these cities and the revered destination.

New Ayodhya flight routes

Ayodhya-Delhi: Operating daily except Wednesday, with Ayodhya departure at 08:40 hrs and Delhi departure at 10:40 hrs.

Chennai-Ayodhya: Daily flights, departing from Chennai at 12:40 hrs and Ayodhya at 16:00 hrs.

Ahmedabad-Ayodhya: Daily flights, excluding Wednesday.

Mumbai-Ayodhya: Daily flights, with Mumbai departure at 08:20 hrs and Ayodhya departure at 11:15 hrs.

Jaipur-Ayodhya, Patna-Ayodhya, Darbhanga-Ayodhya: Operating on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Bengaluru-Ayodhya and Ayodhya-Bengaluru: Operating on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

