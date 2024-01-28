Ayodhya Ram Temple engineered to withstand once-in-2,500-year quake, confirm scientists

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Ayodhya: Ram Temple being decorated with flowers in Ayodhya.

Scientific studies conducted by the CSIR-Central Building Research Institute (CSIR-CBRI) in Roorkee reveal that the newly constructed Ayodhya Ram temple is designed to withstand seismic activities equivalent to the biggest earthquake occurring once in 2,500 years. CSIR-CBRI conducted a series of comprehensive scientific studies, including geophysical characterisation, geotechnical analysis, foundation design vetting, and 3D structural analysis and design, ensuring the structural safety of the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Seismic resilience

The temple's design accounts for the Maximum Considered Earthquake, with a return period of 2,500 years, demonstrating its resilience to seismic activities.

Leadership and coordination

Senior scientists Debdutta Ghosh and Manojit Samanta, coordinators of the Centre of Excellence for Conservation of Heritage Structures at CSIR-CBRI, led teams under the guidance of CSIR-CBRI Director Pradeep Kumar Ramancharla and his predecessor N Gopalakrishnan.

Geophysical characterisation

Techniques such as Multi-Channel Analysis of Surface Waves (MASW) and electrical resistance tomography were employed to estimate wave velocity and identify anomalies, water saturation zones, and water tables, providing crucial inputs for seismic design parameters.

Structural design

Over 50 computer models were simulated and analysed under various loading conditions to recommend the optimal structural design for performance, architectural appeal, and safety.

Superstructure material

The entire superstructure is constructed using Bansi Paharpur sandstone, a dry-jointed structure without steel reinforcement designed to last for 1,000 years.

Material testing

The Bansi Paharpur sandstone underwent testing at the Centre to evaluate engineering properties, serving as an essential input for structural analysis.

Specialised brick

Structures incorporated a specialised brick with a compressive strength exceeding 20 MPa (megapascals) at 28 days of curing, ensuring durability under standard conditions.

The scientific rigour applied to the Ayodhya Ram Temple's construction highlights its commitment to longevity, safety, and resilience against seismic challenges.

