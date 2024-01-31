Yogi govt eyes on global tourism, to promote 'Brand UP' as 'Most Favourite Tourist Destination'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya

Brand UP: With eyes on global tourism, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state is aiming to promote Uttar Pradesh as a "premier global tourist destination" and to achieve this goal, the government plans to showcase 'Brand UP' and 'Destination UP' at 12 major international trade fairs and travel expos.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has developed a comprehensive action plan to position the state as 'Brand UP' and 'Most Favourite Tourist Destination' nationally and internationally. This plan emphasises the crucial role of participating in international trade shows, travel fairs, and expos to achieve this goal.

According to the Chief Minister's office, the extensive promotion strategy includes utilising various channels such as organizing roadshows and widespread campaigns. The overarching goal is to elevate the state's visibility on the global tourism stage.

Among these countries, Japan, Israel, China, America, France, Singapore, Britain, Australia, Germany, Russia, and the UAE are prominent. Simultaneously, a detailed plan has been devised to highlight Uttar Pradesh as a tourist hotspot during various events in approximately 50 cities across 28 countries, including India.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has begun implementing these strategies, actively involving agencies in building the international brand, marketing, publicity, and operational aspects, with a special emphasis on hosting national and international roadshows.

The international events that will be targeted through this process include ITB Asia (Singapore), IFTM Top Resa Paris (France), JATA Tokyo (Japan), WTM London (UK), USTOA, FITUR Madrid (Spain), AIME Melbourne ( Australia), IMTM Tel Aviv (Israel), MITT Moscow (Russia), ATM Dubai (UAE), and COTTM Beijing (China). The execution involves organising promotional and brand development campaigns at all selected international locations, along with coordination with Indian embassies to ensure the success of the initiative.

According to the plan, international roadshows are planned for cities such as London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow in the UK; Madrid, Bilbao, and Barcelona in Spain; Rome and Milan in Italy; and Berlin, Munich, and Frankfurt in Germany. Similarly, roadshows will be conducted and stalls will be set up at exhibitions in Lisbon, Portugal; Oslo, Norway; Stockholm, Sweden; Paris, France; The Hague, Netherlands; and Helsinki, Finland.

'Brand UP' and Uttar Pradesh tourism will also be extensively promoted in major American cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. Moreover, international roadshows are scheduled for Buenos Aires (Argentina), Brasilia (Brazil), Shanghai and Beijing (China), and Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane (Australia).

In the Gulf countries, the promotional efforts will target cities such as Dubai (UAE), Muscat (Oman), Doha (Qatar), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Beirut (Lebanon), Moscow (Russia), and Tel Aviv (Israel).

Promotional activities in South East Asian countries will cover Singapore, Bangkok (Thailand), Tokyo (Japan), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), Manila (Philippines), Hanoi (Vietnam), Jakarta (Indonesia), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Seoul (South Korea), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Thimphu (Bhutan), and Kathmandu (Nepal).

Efforts are underway to ensure that branding activities for Uttar Pradesh tourism and 'Brand UP' are conducted in areas with high footfall in foreign countries as part of the global promotion plan.

Proposals from channel partners, media house owners, and owners of media outlets are being awaited to finalize the work at major airports, railway stations, bus stations, metro stations, and cities.

Preparations have also commenced to execute a comprehensive promotional and branding campaign across prime and non-prime time slots, TV and radio media houses, print, digital, and other media platforms both domestically and internationally. Furthermore, a large-scale publicity and brand development campaign is set to be implemented through an agency at specific national locations in line with the directives provided by the Department of Tourism.

