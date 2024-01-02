Woman gangraped near shopping mall in Noida, three arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Noida: At least three suspects have been arrested in an alleged gangrape case of a 26-year-old woman in Noida. Two more people, including the key accused who is a local strongman, are still at large, the Noida police informed.

According to the complainant, the crime took place near a shopping mall in Noida some time back but the matter was reported to police on December 30 as the victim was repeatedly being harassed, officials said.

An FIR was lodged at Noida Sector 39 police station and an investigation has been initiated.

"Those held have been identified as Rajkumar, Aazad and Vikas. Two other suspects identified as Ravi and Mehmi are at large and efforts are underway to arrest them," the spokesperson said.

The complainant had immediately not reported the matter to the police owing to the fact that the perpetrators are "dabang" (strong men) people, the police said in a statement.

However, she approached the police on December 30 upon being blackmailed, harassed by the accused once again, the statement added.

The police said the statement of the complainant had been recorded as per procedures after her medical examination last week.

The arrested accused have been produced in a local court which has remanded them in judicial custody, the police added.

With inputs from PTI

