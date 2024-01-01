Ghaziabad: 30-year-old accused of killing wife jumps from Kaushambi metro station, dies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 30-year-old jumps in front of metro

Ghaziabad: A 30-year-old man, accused of killing his wife, died allegedly by suicide after jumping from Kaushambi Metro Station in Ghaziabad, said police on Monday. He committed suicide by jumping from Kaushambi Metro Station at around 11:45 am today.

Deceased wife was found dead in Gurugram

Deceased Gaurav Sharma's wife was found dead in Gurugram, Haryana, on Sunday (December 31). Gaurav was accused of murdering his wife. He has been on the run ever since.

Gaurav Sharma was originally a resident of Agra and was working in a private office while residing in DLF Gurgaon.

No suicide note found

The family has mentioned that he had been on the run after allegedly killing his wife, Lakshmi Sharma, who was approximately 25 years old, yesterday. The police in DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon, were actively searching for him.

Sharma, who had a son aged 2, got married three years ago with the consent of the family. The police have not discovered any suicide note from the deceased. Further investigation is underway.

