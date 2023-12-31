Uttar Pradesh: FIR registered after bomb threat issued against CM Yogi Adityanath, Ram Mandir and STF ADG

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Bomb threat: A bomb threat has been received against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Special Task Force (STF) ADG Amitabh Yash, and the under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This threat was sent via email.

After receiving the threatening email, Inspector Sahendra Kumar of UP 112 has filed an FIR at Sushant Golf City police station. This FIR was lodged based on the complaint of Devendra Tiwari, the National President of Bharatiya Kisan Manch, who received the email. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) along with the police is actively involved in the investigation of the case, and efforts are underway to trace the person sending the email.

Sender of e-mail associated with ISI

According to the FIR, a threat was sent to Devendra Tiwari from the email ID of a person named Zuber Khan. In this email, Zuber described himself as being associated with ISI. Following the registration of the FIR, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Special Task Force (STF) have been deployed to investigate the case. Several investigating agencies have initiated efforts to locate the person who sent the email. Devendra Tiwari provided information about the matter by tagging UP 112 on the social media platform X. The threatening email was sent to Devendra in the name of Zuber Khan on the evening of December 27.

Threat to blow up Ram Temple

In the email received by Devendra Tiwari, a bomb threat was issued against CM Yogi, STF ADG Yash, and Devendra Tiwari, referring to them as cow servants. Additionally, a threat was made to blow up the under-construction temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Tiwari mentioned that he has received similar threats in the past. Although an FIR has been registered, no concrete action has been taken so far, with the police offering only assurances. He has also expressed concerns about his safety.

