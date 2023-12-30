Ayodhya's Ram Temple to get stronger with age, no steel being used in mandir construction | Here are DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple under construction in Ayodhya

Ram Temple Ayodhya: The construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to be inaugurated on January 22 (Monday). It has drawn attention to the materials and techniques employed in its building process. In an exclusive interview with news channel Zee News, Architect Chandrakant Sompura revealed various significant details about the durability and construction material of Ram Temple.

The temple is meticulously crafted with enduring materials, primarily utilising pink stone and sandstone from Bansi Paharpur. The architect Sompura emphasised that these materials are renowned for their strength and longevity, with the stone from Bansi Paharpur gaining more robustness as it ages over time.

One notable aspect highlighted by Architect Ashish Sompura, Chandrakant Sompura's son, is the absence of steel in the temple's construction. Ashish explained that steel, having a relatively short lifespan and susceptible to corrosion, would require repairs every 80-100 years.

To ensure the enduring strength of the Ram Temple, the decision was made to exclusively use the resilient stone and sandstone from Bansi Paharpur, projecting a lifespan of thousands of years for the magnificent structure.

Ram Temple complex will be 'atmanirbhar' in its own way: Champat Rai

The under-construction Ram temple complex in Ayodhya will be 'atmanirbhar' in its own way with sewage and water treatment plants, and it will also have facilities to ease the movement of the elderly and the specially-abled, officials said on Tuesday.

Ram temple trust general secretary Champat Rai said this as he shared the landscape plan of the grand complex in a presentation made at the trust's office in Ayodhya. He also said that 70 per cent of the 70 acres of the upcoming temple complex will be green area.

The complex will be 'atmanirbhar' in its own way as it will have two STPs, one WTP and a dedicated line from power house, he said. The temple complex will also have a fire brigade post, which will be able to source water from an underground reservoir, he added.

The grand temple will have 392 pillars, a 14 feet-wide 'percota' periphery which will span 732 metre, Rai said, sharing the landscape plan with a group of journalists. The Ram temple complex will have the lift facility and two ramps at entrance to facilitate elderly, specially-abled visitors, he said.

Rai also said that a statue of Jatayu has been installed on Kuber Tila in Ayodhya.

