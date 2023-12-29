Ayodhya: Gujarat-based group to offer replica of mythical 'Ajay baan' at Ram Temple; Know all about it

Follow us on Image Source : X/@SHRIRAMTEERTH Ram Temple will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2024.

Ram Temple in Ayodhya: The preparations for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple are going on at a very fast pace as it is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and more than 6,000 people are expected to attend the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Amid the preparations, there is an atmosphere of celebration not only in Ayodhya but throughout the country.

Showing their devotion, people across the country are donating several teams for the Ram Temple. In the same way, the Jai Bhole Group of Ahmedabad has decided to offer a replica of 'Ajay baan' - the arrow Lod Ram allegedly used to kill Ravana - at the grand temple. 5- feet long, the 'Ajay baan' is made of Panch Dhatu by this Gujarat-based group. The group also organised a special prayer ceremony at the Ambaji temple in Banaskantha district to worship the replica.

'Ajay baan' will be offered at Ram Temple

Before offering this 'Ajay baan' to Ayodhya Ram temple, the Brahmins of 51 Shaktipeeths worshipped it in front of Maa Amba along with the rituals as per the scriptures. A large number of prospective devotees including Jai Bhole Group also participated in it. Ahmedabad District Magistrate Varun Kumar Baranwal congratulated the Jai Bhole Group for their religious faith in the Ayodhya Yatra. Notably, from January 1 to 7, the 'Ajay baan' will also be kept in Ahmedabad for the common devotees to see. According to reports it will be offered at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 10.

Mythological story of 'Ajay baan'

According to mythology, Shaktipeeth Ambaji also has another connection with 'Ajay baan'. In Treta Yuga when Lord Shri Ram and his brother Lakshman met Rishi Shringi, he suggested to worship and propitiate 'Adishakti Maa Jagadamba' for the victory over Ravana in the war. Following his suggestion, Lord Ram worshipped Mother Jagadamba with devotion and penance. Seeing his devotion, as per the mythology, Adishakti Maa Amba blessed Lord Shri Ram with victory and presented him with an arrow as a blessing. This was the same 'Ajay baan' with which Lord Ram killed Ravana.

108-feet long incense stick

Meanwhile, a 108-foot-long incense stick (agarbati) is also being prepared in Gujarat's Vadodara which will be sent to Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Temple's inauguration. Weighing in over 3,500 kg, this one-of-a-kind creation is extremely significant due to its magnificence and historical context.

Ram temple consecration on January 22

It should be mentioned here that Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple on January 22, 2024. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised.

