Fraudsters duping people in name of Ram temple trust fund collection, Vishwa Hindu Parishad files complaint

Ram Temple: Ahead of the consecration ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday exposed people who are seeking funds in the name of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.

Cyber criminals are circulating social media messages, soliciting donations for the temple, and providing QR codes for transactions. They have created a fake social media page of 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh' where a fake QR code has been posted to collect donations.

VHP warning regarding cyber criminals

In a post on X, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal cautioned people against falling into the trap of people trying to dupe them in the name of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. "Beware! Some people are trying to cheat people carrying fake ID of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra," the VHP spokesperson Bansal said in in post on X.

He further urged Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Police, Uttar Pradesh DGP and UP Police to take action against such people. "Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth has not authorized anybody to collect funds for this occasion," he added.

VHP files complaint

Bansal said that a complaint has been made to Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union Home Ministry requesting for immediate action against them. He also shared the complaint copy sent to the Uttar Pradesh police chief, a copy of which was marked to Adityanath and Home Minister Shah. "We have sent the formal Complaint to the Uttar Pradesh DGP, Lucknow Range IG to take immediate steps in the matter of faith," Bansal said in another post.

"Concerning the above subject, A miscreant by the name of Abhishek Kumar is seeking funds for Ayodhya Temple Development and using social media to spread such false information. He has posted the UPI QR codes in Facebook groups with the line "Ram mandir Ayodhya Chanda pradarshan Karen". On Scanning the QR Code, UPI will direct the user to UPI ID "9040914736@Paytm" with the name Manisha Nallabelly," the complaint copy read.

It further said that Shri Ram Janmbhumi Teerth Kshetra Trust has clarified many times that no private person/people are authorized to collect funds for the Temple. "There seems to be a malicious motive to deceive unsuspecting devotees and use social media to collect money illegally. At a time when the entire Nation is rejoicing over the Ram Temple inauguration, such preposterous activities should be nipped in the bud. I have attached screenshots for your reference. Please do the needful in this regard," it added.

'No permission to collect funds for consecration ceremony'

The VHP had recently said that no one has been given permission to form a separate committee and collect funds for the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

VHP general secretary Milind Parande had said, "No one has been given permission to form a separate committee and print receipts to collect funds for (upcoming) consecration ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. Society should also remain alert in such a situation."

