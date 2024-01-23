Noida Police announces traffic advisory for January 25, anticipates diversions on expressways

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Traffic congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway amid traffic restrictions during Republic Day parade rehearsals.

Noida Police cautioned commuters on diversions on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway in a traffic advisory issued on Tuesday for January 25. The police further clarified that emergency vehicles will be exempted from any diversions.

The traffic police have suggested alternative routes for commuters, including those going to Delhi, with the diversion being planned given an event in adjoining Bulandshahr district. According to officials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Bulandshahr on January 25 for a BJP programme, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also in attendance along with a host of state ministers and party leaders.

"The general public is informed that on Thursday (January 25), the tour programme of a very distinguished dignitary is proposed in Bulandshahr district. In view of this, in case of any emergency in Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar, traffic could be diverted on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway for a short time," the police said in an advisory.

Emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass safely during traffic diversion, the police said, and urged commuters to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. "In case of traffic inconvenience, commuters can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001," the police said in the advisory. "The diversion on the two key expressways could be made only in case that is required. The diversions have been announced to make sure commuters opt for alternative routes and any inconvenience to them is avoided,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav told PTI.

Roads to avoid on January 25

According to the Thursday diversion plan, the traffic going from Chilla Red Light towards Greater Noida via the expressway will be diverted from Sector 14A flyover towards Sector 15 roundabout and it will be able to go towards the destination via DSC route. The traffic going from DND towards Greater Noida via expressway will be diverted towards Rajnigandha Chowk in Sector 16. This traffic will be able to go towards the destination via MP-01 route and DSC route, the advisory stated.

Similarly, the traffic going from Kalindi border towards Greater Noida via expressway will be diverted towards Sector 37 from Mahamaya flyover. This traffic will be able to go towards the destination via MP-03 route and DSC route, it added. The traffic going from Sector 37 via expressway towards Greater Noida will be diverted to the double service road from Sector 44 roundabout. This traffic will be able to reach its destination via DSC route via double service road, it said.

Those going from Greater Noida towards Noida via the expressway will be diverted from Charkha roundabout towards Sector 94. This traffic will be able to reach its destination via Mahamaya flyover via Sector 37. For commuters going from Kalindi Border to Dalit Prerna Sthal Parking Tiraha towards DND/Chilla, there will be diversion towards Sector 37 from Mahamaya Flyover. This traffic will be able to reach the destination via DSC route, MP-03 route from Sector 37.

The traffic going from GIP Mall towards DND via Filmcity flyover will be diverted by U-turn below Filmcity flyover. This traffic will be able to go towards the destination through the DSC route and elevated route, according to the advisory. Those going towards Delhi via DND flyover from Rajnigandha side will be diverted from Rajnigandha Chowk. This traffic will be able to go towards the destination from New Ashok Nagar border via DSC route, it stated.

Similarly, traffic going towards Delhi via Sector 14A flyover from Golchakkar Chowk Sector 15 will be diverted from Golchakkar Chowk. This traffic will be able to go towards the destination from New Ashok Nagar border via DSC route, it added. In Greater Noida, the traffic going from Zero Point via Yamuna Expressway will be diverted towards Pari Chowk. This traffic will be able to reach the destination via Kasna town, Sirsa, Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

The traffic coming from Agra towards Noida will be able to get down towards Jewar town ahead of Jewar toll plaza and go towards the destination via Sabauta underpass via Khurja bypass via Jahangirpur, the advisory stated. Also, those going from Pari Chowk towards Noida via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be diverted from Pari Chowk towards Sujpur. This traffic will be able to reach its destination from Surajpur via Greater Noida West, it added.

