Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for 'Bharat Parv' | Check routes to avoid

Bharat Parv: The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory for the upcoming edition of Bharat Parv, which is scheduled to be held at Red Fort from January 23 to January 31.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, food courts and handicraft stalls will be set up at 15 August Park and Madhav Das Park for the general public. Like earlier, this edition of Bharat Parv will showcase the Republic Day tableaux, performances by Armed Forces bands, cultural performances by zonal cultural centres and state/Union Territory troupes, a pan-India food court and crafts bazaar, pavilions of state governments and central ministries, among others.

"The inaugural function of Bharat Parv will be held on Tuesday and it will be open to the general public till January 31. As per past experience, it is expected that the event will also attract a large number of visitors on all days from 12 pm to 10 pm. Many VIPs/VVIPs will also visit Red Fort on this occasion," according to the advisory.

Traffic diversion

Traffic is being diverted from Chatta Rail Crossing, Subhas Park T-point, Shanti Van Chowk and Delhi Gate, according to requirements during the period of Bharat Parv so that congestion is avoided.

Traffic restrictions

Traffic restrictions or regulations or diversion may be imposed on Netaji Subhas Marg from Chatta Rail Chowk to Delhi Gate and Nishad Raj Marg from Shanti Van crossing to the Subhas Park T-point, the advisory added.

Many paid parking facilities are available near Red Fort and visitors and the general public can use it depending on their need.

Instructions to general public

The general public has been advised to avoid the roads or stretches where there will be diversions and the area where the function is organised.

Commuters going to New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations and the ISBT should leave with sufficient time in hand to accommodate possible delays.

People are advised to avail public transport facilities, especially the Metro, to reach the venue. Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Kashmere Gate are the nearest metro stations that can be used to reach the Red Fort.

The advisory urged the public to park vehicles only at designated lots and avoid roadside parking as it hinders the normal traffic flow.

It has also asked people to inform the local police or the nearest personnel if they spot any unusual or unidentified object or person in suspicious circumstances.

Bharat Parv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Bharat Parv today, which will be held from 23 to January 31. It will showcase the country’s rich diversity with Republic Day Tableaux and cultural exhibits, featuring efforts of 26 Ministries and Departments, highlighting citizen-centric initiatives, vocal for local, diverse tourist attractions, among others. It will take place in the Ram Leela Maidan and Madhav Das Park in front of Red Fort.

