Republic Day 2024: Tableaus set to display 'women empowerment' at Kartavya Path

Republic Day 2024: With the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka’, the 75th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path on January 26 will be women-centric. The themes have been selected in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s views that ‘India is truly a mother of democracy’.

This Republic Day, tableaus are poised to display 'women empowerment' at Kartavya Path, as the Centre aims to make the program a women-centric one with the motto 'Viksit Bharat'.

Notably, for the first time, the parade will be heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade would commence with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. to be played by women artists.

16 states to participate in parade

A total of 25 tableaux, which includes 16 states and UTs and nine Ministries and Departments, will roll down the Kartavya Path during the parade. Tableaux which will be part of Republic Day are from following states and UTs: Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

The Tableaux of Ministries/Organisations are: Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Ministry of Culture, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Centre For Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Election Commission of India, and Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

Manipur tableau

The Manipur tableau for Republic Day will showcase women's significant roles in socio-economic activities. It will feature women working with delicate fibers from lotus stems, making yarns using traditional 'charkhas'.

The front of the tableau will depict a woman collecting lotus stems from Manipur's Loktak lake, while women riding boats and collecting lotus stems will be displayed on the sides. The tableau will also include a replica of 'Ima Keithel,' a centuries-old all-women's market in Manipur, along with popular fabrics innovated by Manipuri women and the process of making lotus silk by Bijayshanti Tongbram, India's first lotus silk maker.

Madhya Pradesh tableau

The Madhya Pradesh tableau for Republic Day will showcase the state's achievements in integrating women into the development process through welfare schemes. The tableau will highlight the active participation of women in various sectors, including the modern service sector, small-scale industries, and traditional domains.

It will feature Avani Chaturvedi, Madhya Pradesh's first woman fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, alongside a model of a fighter plane. The tableau will also depict women artists painting on pots, the Badal Mahal gate of Chanderi, and the weavers of globally renowned Chanderi, Maheshwar, and Bagh print sarees.

Rajasthan tableau

The Rajasthan tableau for Republic Day will showcase the development of women's handicraft industries and the festive culture of the state. The tableau will feature the famous Ghoomar dance of Rajasthan, with a mannequin of a dancer and a statue of Meera Bai, a symbol of devotion and power.

Additionally, it will highlight the state's rich handicraft traditions, including bandhej, bagru print, and applique work.

Haryana tableau

Haryana's Republic Day tableau will showcase the empowerment of women in the state through the government program 'Mera Parivar - Meri Pehchan.' The tableau will depict Haryanvi women holding digital devices, symbolizing the impact of the Digital India initiative, enabling them to access government schemes with a single click.

Odisha tableau

Odisha's Republic Day tableau will highlight women's participation in the handicrafts and handloom sectors, emphasizing their role in preserving and promoting traditional arts.

Chhattisgarh tableau

This year on Republic Day, Chhattisgarh's tableau will display Bastar's ‘Muria Darbar’, a 600-year-old tribal tradition of community decision-making at Kartavya Path in the national capital. ‘Muria Darbar’, a unique form of people’s parliament with a history spanning 600 years, still brings together tribals each year at the conclusion of the Bastar Dussehra which lasts for a total of 75 days.

The theme of Chhattisgarh’s tableau, ‘Bastar Ki Aadim Jan Sansad: Muria Darbar,’ aligns with this year’s national theme, 'India is the mother of democracy.' The tableau underscores the equal involvement of both men and women in decision-making, reflecting the women-dominant aspect of the Bastar tribal community.

Chhattisgarh's tableau will showcase the dominance of women in tribal communities in Bastar, featuring traditional bell-metals and terracotta artifacts as a representation of their cultural heritage.

Andhra Pradesh tableau

Andhra Pradesh's Republic Day tableau will center around the theme of revolutionizing school education and preparing students to be globally competitive.

Ladakh tableau

On the other hand, Ladakh's tableau will highlight the Indian women's ice hockey team, consisting of accomplished Ladakhi women, showcasing their achievements and contributions to sports.

(With agencies input)

