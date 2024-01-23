Delhi Police issues advisory as road cave-in disrupts traffic flow near DND Tollbooth | See image

Follow us on Image Source : X/@DTPTRAFFIC A sudden road cave-in occurred at the DND Loop.

Commuters travelling towards the Delhi-Noida-Delhi Toll Booth from Barapulla encountered disruptions on Tuesday as a sudden road cave-in occurred at the DND Loop. The Delhi Traffic Police issued an alert, emphasizing the substantial impact on traffic flow in the affected carriageway.

In response, authorities urged drivers to exercise caution and strategically plan their journeys. Commuters are advised to explore alternative routes to alleviate congestion and minimize potential delays, ensuring a smoother travel experience amidst the ongoing situation at the DND Loop.

"Traffic Alert: Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Barapulla towards DND Toll Booth due to a road cave-in at DND Loop. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," Delhi Traffic Police posted on X. The extent of the damage and the cause of the cave-in are yet to be officially confirmed.

R-Day parade rehearsal affects traffic

Meanwhile, vehicular traffic is likely to be affected in central Delhi on Tuesday during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade, the police have said in an advisory. The full dress rehearsal will have the same route as that of the parade on Republic Day.

In order to facilitate the smooth passage of the parade, traffic movement on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate has been stopped from 6 pm on Monday. The stretch will reopen at the end of the rehearsal on Tuesday.

Routes to avoid

There is no cross-traffic on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road from 11 pm on Monday till the end of the parade. C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed to traffic from 9.15 am till the parade crosses Tilak Marg, the advisory stated.

Traffic on both directions will not be allowed on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhas Marg from 10.30 am. Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending on the movement of the parade, it stated. Commuters are requested to plan their journeys in advance and avoid the parade route from 9.30 am to 1 pm, according to the advisory.

