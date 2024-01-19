Republic Day 2024: Security checks to intensify at all Delhi Metro stations from today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Republic Day 2024: The security checks will be further intensified by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) across Delhi Metro stations beginning today till January 27, as part of the enhanced security arrangements ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

"In view of the enhanced security arrangements ahead of Republic Day on 26th January, the security checks for passengers will be further intensified by CISF across the Metro stations starting from tomorrow--19th January (Friday) till 27th January," the DMRC said in a statement.

DMRC advisory

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the intensified checks may result in long queues at some metro stations, especially during peak commute hours.

The DMRC also advised passengers to plan their journey keeping in mind that long queues were likely at some metro stations because of this. "Therefore, passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and allow for some additional time for their commute during these days. Passengers are requested to cooperate with the security personnel during security checks," the DMRC said.

Airspace curbs in Delhi

Meanwhile, airspace restrictions will be in place in the national capital for 11 days this month. According to the official, the restrictions will be in force from January 19 till January 29. However, the curbs will not impact the movement of scheduled flights of scheduled airline operators.

During the period from January 19 to January 25, non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines and chartered flights will not be allowed to land or take off between 10 am and 1:15 pm.

On January 26, Republic Day, no flights will be allowed to take off or land from 0600 hours to 2100 hours.

However, there will be no impact of NOTAM on IAF, BSF, and Army aviation helicopter operations. Additionally, the state-owned aircraft or helicopters that are flying with the Governor or Chief Minister of a state will be permitted.

Delhi Police tighten security

The Delhi Police has also beefed up security arrangements across the city ahead of the Republic Day celebration and the Ram temple event.

According to a police official, night patrol staffers have been directed to check hotels, guest houses and dharamshalas, particularly near the railway stations and inter-state bus terminals to monitor those visiting Delhi.

More than 8,000 police personnel have already been deployed across Delhi for the January 26 parade, the official said.

75th Republic Day

India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest this year. It will be the 6th occasion when a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations.

In a first, the Border Security Force's (BSF) all-women marching and brass band contingents will participate in this year's Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path. An Assistant Commandant rank woman officer and two subordinate officers will lead a total of 144 women BSF constables marching down Kartavya Path on January 26 when India will be celebrating its 75th Republic Day in the presence of Emmanuel Macron, President of France, as the Chief Guest.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Republic Day 2024: Airspace curbs in Delhi for 11 days this month | Check details

Also Read: Republic Day: Indian Army to showcase Made-in-India weapon system, platforms in parade | Check list