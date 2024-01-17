Republic Day 2024: Airspace curbs in Delhi for 11 days this month | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Republic Day 2024: In view of Republic Day preparations and celebrations, airspace restrictions will be in place in the national capital for 11 days this month, according to an official. According to the official, the restrictions will be in force from January 19 till January 29. However, the curbs will not impact the movement of scheduled flights of scheduled airline operators.

Airspace curbs in Delhi

During the period from January 19 to January 25, non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines and chartered flights will not be allowed to land or take off between 10 am and 1:15 pm.

As per the notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), these restrictions will be in place from 6 am to 9 pm during the period from January 26 to 29. Generally, a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) is a notice with information that is essential to personnel involved in flight operations.

IAF, BSF, Army aviation helicopters to be exempted

On January 26, Republic Day, no flights will be allowed to take off or land from 0600 hours to 2100 hours.

As per the NOTAM, no landing or take-off of flights will be permitted at the Delhi airport from 0600 hrs to 2100 hrs on January 29, the day of the Beating the Retreat ceremony.

However, there will be no impact of NOTAM on IAF, BSF, and Army aviation helicopter operations. Additionally, the state-owned aircraft or helicopters that are flying with the Governor or Chief Minister of a state will be permitted.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the largest airport in the country, managing approximately 1,300 flights on a daily basis.

75th Republic Day

India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest this year. It will be the 6th occasion when a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations.

In a first, the Border Security Force's (BSF) all-women marching and brass band contingents will participate in this year's Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path. An Assistant Commandant rank woman officer and two subordinate officers will lead a total of 144 women BSF constables marching down Kartavya Path on January 26 when India will be celebrating its 75th Republic Day in the presence of Emmanuel Macron, President of France, as the Chief Guest.

