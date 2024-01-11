Republic Day 2024: Man arrested with arms and ammunition in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Republic Day 2024: Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital on January 26, the Delhi Police arrested a man from under the ITO bridge with 45 live cartridges on the intervening night of January 9-10, officials said on Thursday.

As per officials from the Delhi Police, the recovery was made during thorough picket checking conducted as part of Republic Day preparations.

'Accused could not produce any valid documents'

The accused has been identified as Ehit Sham-ul (22). The man, coming from Pilibhit district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested as he failed to present any valid documents for the confiscated items. "A car was stopped and police personnel searched the vehicle and its driver/owner. At the moment, one small packet was recovered from the possession of the driver and on opening the packet, 45 live cartridges (9mm) were recovered," the police said.

A First Information Report (FIR) under appropriate sections of the Arms Act including 2/24 u/s 25, has been registered against the accused.

The Delhi Police have stepped up anti-sabotage checks, verification drives, and patrolling in the national capital ahead of Republic Day to thwart any untoward incidents.

French President to be chief guest at Republic Day celebrations

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Notably, this is the sixth time a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations here in the national capital.

While accepting the invitation to be the Chief Guest, Macron said, “Thank you for your invitation, my dear friend Narendra Modi. India, on your Republic Day, I’ll be here to celebrate with you!”

India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024. R-Day is celebrated to honour the historic date when the nation completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Indian Constitution drafted by Dr. BR Ambedkar came into effect.

(With ANI inputs)

