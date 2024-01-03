WATCH: Republic Day parade rehearsals underway at Kartavya Path amid nail-biting cold in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Republic Day parade rehearsals

Republic Day parade: Ahead of the 75th Republic Day celebrations, rehearsals for the Republic Day parade have started on Kartavya Path and security forces were seen marching to drumbeats at Kartavya Path in the national capital despite the chilly weather and early-morning fog.

The security personnel displayed unwavering spirit and determination, undeterred by the bone-chilling cold, as they prepared for the significant day.

French President to be chief guest at Republic Day celebrations

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Notably, this is the sixth time a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations here in the national capital.

While accepting the invitation to be the Chief Guest, Macron said, “Thank you for your invitation, my dear friend Narendra Modi. India, on your Republic Day, I’ll be here to celebrate with you!”

India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024. R-Day is celebrated to honour the historic date when the nation completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Indian Constitution drafted by Dr. BR Ambedkar came into effect.

