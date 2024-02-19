Lok Sabha polls 2024: SP releases new list of 11 candidates, fields Harendra Malik and Afzal Ansari

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Afzal Ansari

Lok Sabha polls 2024: The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) announced another list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election on Monday. The party has fielded gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari from Ghazipur and Harendra Malik from Muzaffarnagar.

It is pertinent to mention that last year Afzal Ansari was disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha following his conviction and sentence to a four-year jail term in a criminal case. Ansari was convicted in connection with the 2005 kidnapping and murder case of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai on April 29, 2023.

Here's a complete list of 11 candidates:

Harendra Singh Malik (Muzaffarnagar) Afzal Ansari (Ghazipur) Neeraj Maurya (Aonla) Rajesh Kashyap (Shahjahanpur) Usha Verma (Hardoi) Rampal Rajvanshi (Misrikh) RK Chaudhary (Mohanlalganj) Ramesh Gautam (Bahraich) SP Singh Patel (Pratapgarh) Virendra Singh (Chandauli) Shreya Verma (Gonda)

Earlier, the party has announced 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls 2024. The party fielded Dimple Yadav from the Mainpuri constituency for the polls. The other prominent candidates are Dharmendra Yadav from Badaun, Akshay Yadav from Firozabad and Ravidas Mehrotra from Lucknow.

Also Read: 'SP will join Nyay Yatra if...': Akhilesh Yadav's participation in Rahul Gandhi's march still uncertain

Also Read: SP announces 16 candidates for Lok Sabha polls 2024, fields Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri