SP announces 16 candidates for Lok Sabha polls 2024, fields Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday announced 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls 2024. The party fielded Dimple Yadav from the Mainpuri constituency for the polls. The other prominent candidates are Dharmendra Yadav from Badaun, Akshay Yadav from Firozabad and Ravidas Mehrotra from Lukcnow.

List of all 16 candidates:

Dimple Yadav (Mainpuri), Akshay Yadav (Firozabad), Dharmendra Yadav (Badaun), Shafiqur Rahman Barq (Sambhal), Devesh Shakya (Etah), Utkarsh Verma (Kheri), Anand Bhadoria (Dhaurahra), Annu Tandon (Unnao), Ravidas Mehrotra (Lukcnow), Dr Naval Kishore Shakya (Farrukhabad), Raja Ram Pal (Akbarpur), Shivshankar Singh Patel (Banda), Awadhesh Prasad (Faizabad), Kajal Nishad (Gorakhpur), Lalji Verma (Ambedkar Nagar) and Ram Prasad Chaudhary (Basti).

Akhilesh Yadav's alliance model to counter BJP

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Samajwadi Party party chief Akhilesh Yadav has presented an alliance model to counter the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. The statement came after JDU president Nitish Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar dumping I.N.D.I.A bloc.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ameeq Jamei said, "The upcoming elections are for saving our secular democracy. Our party leader Akhilesh Yadav has presented a model by announcing seat-sharing with the Congress and the RLD."

"A second round of talks with the Congress is on. Everyone should follow this to remove the BJP (from power)," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput alleged that the BJP and a "big section of the media" were trying to show that the I.N.D.I.A grouping was broken and weak. "In the coming days, you will see the INDIA bloc getting stronger irrespective of what is happening in Bihar," he added.