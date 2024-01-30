SP announces 16 candidates for Lok Sabha polls 2024, fields Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri
SP announces 16 candidates for Lok Sabha polls 2024, fields Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri
Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as part of the newly formed I.N.D.I.A bloc. However, no official statement has come out so far regarding the seat-sharing in the alliance.
The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday announced 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls 2024. The party fielded Dimple Yadav from the Mainpuri constituency for the polls. The other prominent candidates are Dharmendra Yadav from Badaun, Akshay Yadav from Firozabad and Ravidas Mehrotra from Lukcnow.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, Samajwadi Party party chief Akhilesh Yadav has presented an alliance model to counter the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. The statement came after JDU president Nitish Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar dumping I.N.D.I.A bloc.
Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ameeq Jamei said, "The upcoming elections are for saving our secular democracy. Our party leader Akhilesh Yadav has presented a model by announcing seat-sharing with the Congress and the RLD."
"A second round of talks with the Congress is on. Everyone should follow this to remove the BJP (from power)," he said.
Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput alleged that the BJP and a "big section of the media" were trying to show that the I.N.D.I.A grouping was broken and weak. "In the coming days, you will see the INDIA bloc getting stronger irrespective of what is happening in Bihar," he added.
SP chief Yadav on Saturday announced that his party's alliance with the Congress was "off to a good start" with 11 "strong" Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Soon after, the Congress said constructive seat-sharing talks were on between senior party leader Ashok Gehlot and SP chief Yadav, but it added that a formula was yet to be finalised.