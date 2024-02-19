'SP will join Nyay Yatra if...': Akhilesh Yadav's participation in Rahul Gandhi's march still uncertain

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILEP PHOTO Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's potential involvement in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi and Raebareli remains uncertain, with discussions ongoing regarding seat allocation between the two parties.

Status of negotiations

Akhilesh Yadav stated, "Discussions are ongoing. Lists are coming from both sides. Once the seat allocation is finalised, the Samajwadi Party will join the Congress' Nyay Yatra." Negotiations involving Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge have been held, but a final agreement on seat distribution has yet to be reached.

Decision pending

The Samajwadi Party indicated that if a resolution is reached by late evening, Akhilesh Yadav will participate; otherwise, his attendance is uncertain. Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had accepted an invitation from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to join the yatra in either Amethi or Raebareli.

Previous offer by SP

Recently, the SP offered 11 seats to the Congress in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming parliamentary elections, indicating a willingness to collaborate with the Congress party.

As discussions continue, the outcome of negotiations between the SP and Congress will determine Akhilesh Yadav's involvement in Rahul Gandhi's yatra, shaping the political landscape in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the elections.