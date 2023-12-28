Ram Mandir's latest pictures present aesthetic display of art and culture | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : X Inside images of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya Ram temple: Ahead of the consecration ceremony, of the Ram Lala temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has shared a new pictures of the finishing work going on inside Ram Mandir on Thursday. The new pictures of the under-construction Ram Temple presents aesthetic display of art and culture.

Check latest pictures here:

While sharing the images of the ongoing work on X, Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said, "Sharing some pictures of the finishing work going on inside Shri Ram Janambhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.”

Who all will present at 'Garbha Griha' during Ram Temple's inauguration?

As per the sources, only five people will be present in the sanctum sanctorum at the time of consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which will be held on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Acharya will be present in the sanctum sanctorum. The curtain will remain closed at the time of consecration.

Prime Minister Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. During the consecration ceremony, the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The temple trust has decided to start the process of the consecration of Ram Lalla after Makar Sankranti on January 14 and observe a 10-day ritual of Ram Lalla's 'pran pratishtha' (consecration).

The Uttar Pradesh government’s Department of Tourism and Culture will organise the event with the help of the Tourism and Cultural Council in each district. Also, the temple management prepared a series of religious events to mark the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple. The first event will start from Makar Sankranti (January 14-15) and continue till the inauguration of the Ram temple on January 22.

Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple. According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

