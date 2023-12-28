Ayodhya: PM Modi, CM Yogi to be present at 'Garbha Griha' during Ram Temple's inauguration, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ayodhya Ram Temple construction

In the latest information that has come out about the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which will be held on January 22, five people will be present in the sanctum sanctorum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Acharya will be present in the sanctum sanctorum. The curtain will remain closed at the time of consecration.

According to reports, the first mirror will be shown to Lord Ram. Three teams of Acharyas will perform the entire puja - Dalpuja. The first team will be led by Swami Govind Dev Giri, the second team will be led by Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Kanchi Kamakoti Peeth and 21 scholars from Kashi will constitute the third team.

A ceremonial gateway to the Ramjanmabhoomi temple site has been erected in front of the Birla Dharmshala and workers are giving finishing touches to it. The gateway is located near Hanumangarhi temple and leads to the site of the upcoming temple. Heavy security has been deployed around the Hanumangarhi temple and roads leading to the temple complex construction site.

70 per cent greenery

Most of the Ram temple compound will be a green area with hundreds of trees and the complex itself will be "atmanirbhar", the temple's trust had said on Tuesday, underlining features like its own sewage and water treatment plants, a fire brigade post and a dedicated power line. About 70 per cent of the 70-acre complex will be a green area, Ram temple trust general secretary Champat Rai informed