WATCH: Video of tourists chasing Tibetan wild asses in Ladakh goes viral

A video is surfacing online wherein a tourist vehicle in Ladakh was captured chasing a group of wild asses. The now-viral video was shared by IFS office Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

The video shows the overspeeding car chasing a group of at least six to seven wild asses who are seen running away from the vehicle. Sharing the video, IFS Nanda wrote, "Tourists chasing Tibetan wild ass in Ladakh. Disgusting."

Watch the video here:

The video has triggered outrage on social media wherein netizens are slamming the tourists in question for troubling those animals. One user wrote, "Most humans destroy every place they go." IRS Ashok Godara demanded a probe into the incident and wrote, "The taxi and driver is Ladaki only. This incident should be investigated thoroughly." Yet another user wrote, "Tourist places should start with Aadhar records and start banning entry to people having certain violations."

Check out Twitter reactions here:

About Tibetan wild ass

Commonly known as Kyang in the local language, Tibetan wild ass can be spotted in Rupshu and Changthang provinces including Chumur, Tsokar, Markha Valley, Chushul, and Tsomoriri. The animal is usually seen in groups.

This is not the first time that Ladakh suffered such irresponsible tourists. Last year, a video of three tourists driving their SUV in Pangong Lake went viral. The video shared by Jigmat Ladakhi shows an Audi SUV racing through the lake while two men were hanging out of the sunroof and hooting. The user wrote, "I am sharing again another shameful video. Such irresponsible tourists are killing Ladakh. Do you know? Ladakh has more than 350 bird species and lakes like Pangong are the home of many bird species. Such act may have risked the habitat of many bird species."

Watch the video here:

