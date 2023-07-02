Viral: Mexican mayor marries crocodile as per centuries-old ritual for good harvest | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SNAPSHOT Mexican mayor marries crocodile

The internet saw people marrying dogs but now a mayor of a small southern Mexico town got married to a female crocodile and stunned social media users. The mayor, Victor Hugo Sosa, tied the knot with the reptile under a centuries-old ritual to bring good harvest and peace between the Chontal and Huave Indigenous groups, reports said.

The video is doing rounds on the internet wherein the reptile is visible as a caiman, an alligator-like marsh dweller found in Mexico and Central America. During the ritual, Sosa said, "I accept responsibility because we love each other. That is what is important. You can't have a marriage without love... I yield to marriage with the princess girl."

Watch the viral video here:

About the ritual

A man and a female caiman have been marrying for 230 years in the town to mark the day when two Indigenous groups declared peace with a marriage. According to folklore, a Chontal King married a princess girl of the Huave Indigenous group, represented by the female alligator now. The wedding is conducted for the communities to connect with the earth and wish for rain for a good harvest, as per Jaime Zarate, chronicler of San Pedro Huamelula, AFP reported.

Before the wedding ceremony, the female alligator is taken to local houses for dancing. The 'bride' wears a wedding attire and its mouth is shut for safety. After the wedding, the mayor dances with the 'bride' and plants a kiss on the alligator's snout.

