Desi woman draws Lord Hanuman using chalk with both hands without looking; viral video wows internet | WATCH

There is always two sides of a coin. The same goes for the internet. On one hand, where social media is witnessing a surge in cybercrime, on the other hand, users have a platform where they can showcase their talents. From dancing videos to cooking videos, the internet has seen it all. In this incredible world of the internet, a woman grabbed eyeballs with her artwork.

A video is doing rounds on the internet wherein a Desi woman can be seen drawing Lord Hanuman using chalk on a blackboard. What caught people's attention is the woman is drawing with both her hands and without even looking at the blackboard, turned back. The video was shared by her own Instagram which goes by her internet moniker, Punam Art Academy. She enjoys more than 250K followers on the platform and also has a YouTube channel with over 300K subscribers. Her bio reads, "Art in my life. YouTube 300K+ family."

Check out the viral video here:

The video has more than 95K views and has surely impressed internet users who flooded the comment section with 'Jai Shree Ram'. One user wrote, "Mam you are so talented. God bless." Another user wrote, "You are awesome."

Last month, another video of a woman sketching went viral. The video showed the woman drawing a picture of the auto driver who was dropping her off. The auto driver was unaware of the sketch until she shows to him later. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, the woman wrote, "I’ll use post-it from now on more often! Also! Fully aware that the drawing is bad, it was a moving auto, it’s just a gesture to thank him because he picked me up when no other autos stopped."

Watch the video here:

