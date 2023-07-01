Bengaluru man finds polite note over car parking; Delhi-NCR residents react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bengaluru man finds polite note over car parking, shares on Twitter.

Bengaluru is the hub of IT companies. The city always stays in the news for various incidents. Now recently, in a rare incident, a techie named Subhasis Das from Bengaluru found a polite note pasted on a car. According to the note, it seems that it has been affixed by a neighbour on a car's window over a car parking issue. Subhasis took to Twitter to share the photograph of the note. The message clearly reads that the neighbour has politely highlighted the previous request and again asked not to park in the particular spot.

The note reads “Hi, please don’t park your car here!! We had already requested you not to do so earlier. Please understand that we have been living in this area since the year 2000, and own 2 cars. Hence, we need a good amount of parking space. Please go back to your earlier parking spot. Let’s be good and supportive neighbours.” He had signed it off with “your neighbour”.

However, in another tweet, Das expressed his shock at the polite tone of the message, stating, “It’s rare to come across such polite communication of concerns. In most cases, similar situations tend to escalate into acts of violence.”

The post went viral in no time. It has garnered a lot of attention from Delhi-NCR residents. Few appreciated the residents of Bengaluru while several compared the situation with Delhi-NCR's car parking scenes. They have speculated how the residents of Gurugram and Delhi would have reacted in a similar scenario.

