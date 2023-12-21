Man with a bottle comes alive from bloodthirsty crocodile I Here's truth behind viral claims

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PIXABAY A screengrab from the viral video.

Imagine if a crocodile engulfs you! It sounds scary, right? But cool down, this is not the case. In a widely shared social media video, the same situation has been claimed where the powerful predator showed a man being swallowed alive by a crocodile. Several users showered the comment section with shocking emojis and remarks.

"My jaw dropped for a second," commented a user. However, India TV will clarify whether the video is fake or correct.

When we zoomed the video, it was clarified that the real story was completely different and surprising. Upon closer inspection, the bloodthirsty animal turns out to be a robot and not the deepfake as mentioned by some Instagram users.

If you look at the caption of the post, it was clearly mentioned-- "Robot crocodile". It means the bloodthirsty animal was not real but made of plastic or similar material. "For your information the crocodile is fake or a robot crocodile, hope that helps," commented a user.

Man swimming with crocodile

In a similar incident, a video of a man swimming in a lake while a crocodile was in close vicinity. The man in the video literally took his life in his hands while doing this daredevil act and netizens have been impressed by his courage. Some, however, pointed out that there was a thin line between being courageous and stupid and started to troll him. It is amazing to witness how this man took the wild step of swimming with a crocodile without fear for his life.

Video of man with crocodile goes viral

In the video, while the man was swimming in shallow water, a crocodile was seen beside him on the land. The proximity of the man and crocodile will send shivers down your spine and the interesting part is that the man keeps on moving towards the crocodile to get a clear and close-up shot. Later, when the crocodile entered the water, the man again swam near him and recorded the moment with a camera attached to a pole. The man showed real guts while swimming near the crocodile, leaving social media in awe of him.

