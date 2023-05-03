Shocking! Human remains of missing Australian fisherman found in crocodiles

Follow us on Image Source : KEVIN DARMODY/FACEBOOK/PIXABAY Kevin Darmody (FILE)

In a shocking incident, the remains of an Australian man who went missing while fishing with friends have been found inside a crocodile, BBC reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, 65-year-old Kevin Darmody went on a fishing trip with his friend at Kennedy's Bend on Saturday. Notably, the site is well recognised for its saltwater crocodile habitat in a remote part of northern Queensland.

After a massive search operation, police failed to locate Darmody but luckily caught two giant crocodiles. According to Darmody's friend, he had heard a loud sound followed by a large splash of water. However, he told the rangers that he did not find Darmody upon reaching the site.

"I raced down… but there was no sign of him, just his thongs flip-flops on the bank and nothing else," BBC quoted his friend John Peiti as saying to the Cape York Weekly.

Subsequently, police shoot down both reptiles after one of his friends suspected that crocodiles might have engulfed Darmody.

Crocodile attacks

Human remains were found inside only one of the reptiles, but wildlife officers believe both were involved in the incident.

It is worth mentioning crocodiles are common in Australia's tropical north. But, the country has reported only 13 such attacks where a human lost its life.

According to multiple media reports, under Queensland's management programme, crocodiles which have the tendency to attack a human being are removed from areas where they threaten public safety and, in rare instances, euthanised.

Also Read: No respite for Pakistan! 14 killed as incessant rain sweeps away tourist vehicle in occupied Kashmir

Latest World News