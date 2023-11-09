Madhya Pradesh: Bhupendra Jogi returns to viral fame with hilarious exchange with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Picture of Bhupendra Jogi with Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Internet sensation Bhupendra Jogi, known for his viral video during the 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections, is once again in the spotlight. This time, he engages in a humorous interaction with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, creating waves on social media. The laughter-inducing video shared on Chouhan's Instagram has become an online sensation.

Jogi's popularity, ignited by the original 2018 video, has experienced a resurgence in 2023. The iconic clip has sparked a new wave of internet trends, with memes and recreations flooding various social media platforms.

The recent video featuring Jogi and CM Chouhan adds a fresh layer of humor to his viral fame. In the footage, Chouhan playfully queries Jogi about his name and familiarity with government schemes, echoing the format of the original video. Jogi's characteristic response, simple yet unforgettable, further solidifies his status as a viral sensation.

Bhupendra Jogi initially gained widespread attention during a candid conversation with the Lallantop team, responding to the BJP's claim about the superior quality of the state's roads compared to America. Jogi's straightforward introduction made him an overnight internet sensation, and his humorous exchanges continue to captivate the masses.

