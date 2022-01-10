California woman marries her favourite colour in big fat wedding, netizens say, 'Pink is lucky to have you'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KITTENKAYSERA California woman marries her favourite colour; netizens say, 'Pink is lucky to have you'

They say love knows no bounds. Well, that's absolutely true in the case of Kitten Kay Sera, a woman from California whose love for the colour pink is limitless. She was so obsessed with the colour that she decided to make it exclusive and married to her favourite colour. Kitten in a spectacular wedding in Las Vegas married the love of her life, colour pink.

No extra points for guessing the theme of the big day. It was all about PINK!! she wore a pink tulle gown, a pink coat, pink sparkle heels and a pink tiara. She also coloured her hair pink and cut a pink cake. Interestingly, Sera's marriage is historic as she is the first person to get married to a colour.

The wedding took place at A Little White Wedding Chapel on January 1. Sera read out her vows from her fashion bible while sitting in the back of an open-top pink convertible while holding a large bouquet of flowers.

According to a report in The Guardian, Sera has been in a ‘relationship’ with the colour for 40 long years. “A kid said to me on a skateboard, Wow, you love pink, right?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I love it so much,’ and he goes, ‘You love it so much, why don’t you marry it?’ I thought, ‘This kid’s on to something,” she revealed.

Sera took to Instagram and shared pictures from the D-day. Take a look:

Her wedding ring was also of a pink diamond.

Earlier, she had informed her followers on Instagram about her 'wedding of the century'.

Sera's entire Instagram account is proof of her love for the colour pink.