43-feet tall hockey stick made by ITI Berhampur students finds place in Asia Book of Records

A 43 feet tall hockey stick developed and fabricated from automobile scraps by students of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Berhampur, has found its place in the Asia Book of Records. The tall hockey stick was fabricated to celebrate the FIH World Cup Hockey Championship which ended on Sunday in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar, Odisha. It has been installed at the Scrap Park in Berhampur.

ITI Berhampur Principal Dr. Rajat Kumar Panigrahy said, “this will motivate young students to play India’s national game, hockey. Their motto should be: ‘Skilled in Odisha, Go Global’. We are proud of our trainees who used three tonnes of scrap to make the hockey sticks, under the Waste to Wealth programme.”

The 43 feet tall hockey stick was inaugurated at the Scrap Park by Odisha Urban Development Minister Usha Devi to coincide with the inauguration of the World Cup Hockey tournament. Present were Member of Parliament Chandra Sekhar Sahu, Berhampur MLA Bikram Kumar Panda, Aska MLA Manjula Swain, and the Collector and SP of Ganjam district.

