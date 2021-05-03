VIDEO: Giant Panda and cub enjoy eating together, netizens call baby 'mama's boy'

Image Source : TWITTER/@NATIONALZOO Giant Panda and cub enjoy eating together

Cute Video alert! Pandas are always adorable and fun to watch. If you’re someone who loves them, then you definitely cannot afford to miss this video of Panda mom Mei Xiang and her adorable cub Xiao Qi Ji enjoying eating together. National zoo has shared a shot clip where, Giant panda and her cub are very engaged with their surroundings as they enjoy the meal. Well, netizens are in 'aww' to watch the mother-son duo hanging out together in sun.

"Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji is very engaged with his surroundings! Soon, he will start husbandry training, enabling him to participate in his own healthcare. See more videos in keeper Mariel Lally’s #PandaStory update," the National Zoo wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the awwdorable video here:

The video has gathered many retweets and likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Not just this, the cub has got a name-- 'mama's boy.'

A user said "That is sooo cute! Papa Bear, Mama Bear, & Baby Bear all enjoying their snacks!" Another wrote, "He is undoubtedly a mama's boy, though he seems to love water like his daddy! Watching him on the Webcam play with Mei is a special privilege! Thanks for providing us with the opportunity to watch them on the Webcams."

"What are you nibbling on, baby? You are the cutest!" read another comment.