Twitterati reminded of SRK's Chak De India as women's hockey team reaches Tokyo Olympics semi-finals

The Indian women's hockey team made history on Monday as it stormed into the semifinals of the Olympic Games hockey tournament for the first time. India defeated world No. 2 Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals for their maiden entry into the medal rounds of the Olympic Games hockey tournament. This is India's biggest win in women's hockey as the team is playing in the Olympics only for the third time and had struggled to the knockout rounds, finishing fourth in Pool A.

Needless to say, soon after the win social media was bombarded with congratulatory posts and #ChakDeIndia became one of the top trends on Twitter. The victory moment made Twitterati took a stroll down the memory lane and remembered the 2007 Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Chak De! India' as the Olympic win was akin to a 'real' version of the film.

Take a look:

