In your daily dose of bizarre, internet has 'Sweet Maggi' recipe for you. And we register protest

Blasphemy is the word.

Bizarre is not when Maggi makers come up with different variants of its most popular product and ruin the 'masala', but when the internet offers you a sweet version of the recipe.

But who needed sweet?

Nobody.

Nobody.

Nobody.

But who listens to us?

Nobody again.

Recipe videos can be fun to watch. But at times, you might just feel nauseous.

Take this video of Meethi Maggi or Sweet Maggi for example. It surfaced on Twitter and sent users into a tizz.

Sweet Maggi, as the bizarre video, tags it was "invented" in 2017 but it only went viral courtesy Sahil Adhikaari, who tweeted the video. He captioned it "best maggi recipe", and our only question to the guy is -- ARE YOU KIDDING US?

Best maggi recipe pic.twitter.com/foOrc0VjoU — Desi Gooner (@Sahil_Adhikaari) September 12, 2019

Twitterverse went berserk. IT SHOULD.

GROSS

YASSS! Blasphemy is the word.

Idli with Nutella is anyday better than this blasphemy. — Swapnil (@swapgooner11) September 12, 2019

ZEHER HAI KI PYAAR HAI TERI MAGGI!?

One ingredient is missing in this recipe .tht is poison ... — Jammie Tammie (@JennyTenny123) September 12, 2019

KILL ME!

iss tarah ke vdo se hamari bhaawnaaye aahat hoti hai.... pic.twitter.com/Sd9Inqlj9d — Dhananjay Verma 🇮🇳 (@verma_dhananjay) September 12, 2019

THAT'S IT

To yahi wo kheer hain pic.twitter.com/N0nryJjJvf — trollpool (@niralsoni) September 12, 2019

Good point.

I am.genuinely concerned abt her family. Ngl. — Desi Gooner (@Sahil_Adhikaari) September 12, 2019

Please tell us.

Can this qualify as the most bizarre recipe of the century? Pretty please :(