Monday, September 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Offbeat News
  5. In your daily dose of bizarre, internet has 'Sweet Maggi' recipe for you. And we register protest

In your daily dose of bizarre, internet has 'Sweet Maggi' recipe for you. And we register protest

ZEHER HAI KI PYAAR HAI TERI MAGGI!?

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 16, 2019 15:47 IST
Blasphemy is the word.

Blasphemy is the word.

Bizarre is not when Maggi makers come up with different variants of its most popular product and ruin the 'masala', but when the internet offers you a sweet version of the recipe.

But who needed sweet?

Nobody.

Nobody.

Nobody.

But who listens to us?

Nobody again.

Recipe videos can be fun to watch. But at times, you might just feel nauseous. 

Take this video of Meethi Maggi or Sweet Maggi for example. It surfaced on Twitter and sent users into a tizz.

Sweet Maggi, as the bizarre video, tags it was "invented" in 2017 but it only went viral courtesy Sahil Adhikaari, who tweeted the video. He captioned it "best maggi recipe", and our only question to the guy is -- ARE YOU KIDDING US?

Twitterverse went berserk. IT SHOULD.

GROSS

YASSS! Blasphemy is the word.

ZEHER HAI KI PYAAR HAI TERI MAGGI!?

KILL ME!

THAT'S IT

Good point.

Please tell us.

Can this qualify as the most bizarre recipe of the century? Pretty please :(

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryLucknow Uber driver sings ‘Nazar ke Saamne’, goes viral Next Story  