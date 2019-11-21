This Pune sanitation worker is spreading awareness about waste management through Hindi songs

"Kachra, sookha aur geela, sabne milla ke daala, kachre ne leli sabki jaan.... Gaur se suniye meherbaan," he laments in the song.

There's this thing about songs in Hindi films -- there's one for every situation, be it romance, separation, elation, disappointment or even depression. And if there's not one, the lyrics can always be replaced with rhyming words that stand to convey what we want to say -- parodised, in better words.

At least that is what a sanitation worker in Pune has been doing in order to create awareness amongst people to do their bit for their country.

New agency ANI tweeted a video that shows the worker singing a parodised version of 'Kajra Mohabbat Waala' to suit the situation of waste management in his locality.

"Kachra, sookha aur geela, sabne milla ke daala, kachre ne leli sabki jaan.... Gaur se suniye meherbaan," he laments in the song.

#WATCH Pune: Mahadev Jadhav, a sanitation worker who has been working with the Pune Municipal Corporation for 25 years creates awareness about cleanliness and waste disposal, through songs. (17.11) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/udCRMy9Cmu — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2019

A few users chimed in with praises for this creativity.

बहुत अच्छा — Social Viral Fever (@SocialViralFevr) November 18, 2019

Awesome. Great initiative 👌 — Dhiraj karn (@Dhirajkarn1992) November 18, 2019

We Indians need to learn cleanliness and stop blaming others for it. — Jayanta Deb (@Jayantakrdeb) November 18, 2019

He should be publicly AWARDED — K. Madhusudan (@KMadhusudan9) November 18, 2019

The Central government has taken a few initiatives to minimise, if not ban, single-use plastics, but it seems to not have had the desired impact.

And these creative initiatives are very much the need of the hour to at least make people realise where they are going wrong. Modern problems need modern solutions, as they say.