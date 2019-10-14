Bride left devastated by peacock-themed cake. It looked like 'lopsided turkey with leprosy'

Rena's sister-in-law, Annette Hill, shared pictures on Facebook of the devastation.

As a bride, one's wedding morning can be chaotic at the best of times. What a woman from Georgia, however, had to face at her wedding day was no ordinary chaos, but a flurry of devastation.

Rena Davis had ordered a peacock-themed wedding cake. She was left devastated when it arrived looking like a "lopsided turkey with leprosy."

She ordered the peacock cake after being promised by a city baker that he would replicate the design on the pictures onto the cake. She even paid $300 for the wedding cake.

Rena had chosen a beautiful design -- comprising of two peacocks with their plume trailing off into blue and green cupcakes. The cake she received looked starkly different.

Rena's sister-in-law, Annette Hill, shared pictures on Facebook of the devastation.

She wrote: "Fast forward to 6:00 p.m. the night before the wedding and imagine that you are the bride eagerly awaiting your wedding cake being delivered. The bride opens the box... One of the bird's heads falls off immediately.

"It's not covered with white fondant (because the baker said "it kept getting bubbles in it. The buttercream frosting that she used is so thin in places that you can actually see the cake through it, in other places it's cracking."

"The one "peacock" looks like a turkey with leprosy or something, and the 'white' bird, which isn't white at ALL, doesn't even have a tail or look like a bird in any way, it's just a brown BLOB!" she added.

She also said that the bride-to-be was "devastated" by the cake and the baker initially refused a refund.

Annette Hill's post has since gone viral.

Rena was later refunded the $300 she spent on the cake after the Facebook post went viral.