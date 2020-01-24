Astronauts baked cookies in space. Nobody has tasted them yet though

"We made space cookies and milk for Santa this year," Koch tweeted.

Astronauts on the International Space Station have been successful in baking the first cookies in space. The space cookies, however, took longer to get fully baked than on Earth. The space station's Italian commander Luca Parmitano was the head baker. She was assisted by NASA astronaut Christina Koch for the experiment.

The chocolate-chip cookies took at least two hours in the oven in space. The best results came from 120 and 130 minutes in the oven.

We made space cookies and milk for Santa this year. Happy holidays from the @Space_Station! pic.twitter.com/sZS4KdPmhj — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) December 26, 2019

The prototype oven which can be used in microgravity was designed and built by Nanoracks and Zero G Kitchen while the Double Tree by Hilton hotel chain supplied the raw cookie dough.

"While we have initial visual and scent feedback from the crew aboard the ISS, we're excited to dive into fully understanding the baking results -- including breaking down why the bake time and temperature in space varies from what we are used to seeing on Earth," AFP quoted Mary Murphy, a Nanoracks payloads manager, saying in a statement from Hilton.

No one has tasted them yet.

Three of the cookies have already returned to Earth on January 7 and will undergo testing by food scientists to determine if they are edible.