Zomato to help 7-year-old boy who turned delivery executive after father’s accident. Netizens react

After a video of a 7-year-old boy claiming to be a Zomato delivery executive went viral on social media, the food delivery app assured that it would help the family in every way possible. The video was posted by a Twitter user, who claimed that the little boy had turned into a delivery executive after his father, who used to work in Zomato, met with an accident. Also, the user added that the food delivery giant confirmed his age to be 14 in a statement.

Rahul Mittal, who posted the video on Twitter, can be heard asking him questions about his work. Mittal in his tweet said that the boy went to school in the morning and worked as a delivery boy from 6pm to 11 pm. Also, that the boy uses a bicycle to deliver food to homes. "This 7 year boy is doing his father job as his father met with an accident the boy go to school in the morning and after 6 he work as a delivery boy for @zomato we need to motivate the energy of this boy and help his father to get into feet," Mittal wrote.

Unaware of the incident, Zomato later issued a statement, thanking the internet for bringing the case to notice. Reportedly, a Zomato spokesperson said "We are thankful to the internet community for bringing this to our notice. There are multifold violations here - child labour and misrepresentation, and we've educated the family on these grounds while not taking any strict action on this, keeping in mind the situation the family is in."

"We have offered to support the 14-year-old's education through the Zomato Future Foundation. The father onboarded on Zomato post his accident; therefore, the accidental support we offer to our active delivery partners cannot be extended to him. As an exception and on humanitarian grounds, our teams have extended whatever support was possible in the said situation," it further added.

Some users supported and praised the food delivery giant, others simply felt bad for the little boy and his father.

