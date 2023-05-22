Monday, May 22, 2023
     
Woman dances to Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone's Piya More, captivates netizens. Watch

The video of a woman dancing to "Piya More" has gone crazy viral, thanks to the dancer's impressive skills and electrifying performance.

May 22, 2023
Trending News: Dance reels have become a popular form of entertainment, captivating people with their energetic moves and catchy tunes. One such video has taken the internet by storm, featuring a woman dancing to the lively Bollywood track Piya More. This song, originally from the 2017 action-thriller film Baadshaho, features renowned actors Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone, with vocals by Mika Singh and Neeti Mohan. The lyrics were penned by Manoj Muntashir, and the composition was done by Ankit Tiwari.

The video, shared by dancer Vartika Jha on Instagram, showcases her exceptional dance skills and infectious energy. Dressed in a trendy crop top and baggy jeans, Jha effortlessly grooves to the beats of ‘Piya More’, leaving viewers in awe. The video was posted on March 7 and quickly went viral, accumulating over 1.5 million views.

Netizens couldn't help but express their admiration for Jha's talent and performance. Commenting on the video, one Instagram user exclaimed, "Outstanding," while another simply stated, "Wow!" The energy and skill displayed in the dance routine left many viewers astonished, with one person exclaiming, "Wow. What energy... OMG mind-blowing!" Another fan expressed, "You are one of my favorite dancers," and someone else added, "Loved it." The positive feedback continued, with a comment stating, "You dance well."

