Why is Happy Independence Day trending on 26 January? Twitterati confuses both days

January 26 is celebrated as Republic Day. The country's Constitution came into force on this day, which is celebrated every year with great zeal in India. This year the country is celebrating its 74th Republic Day. On this day, the tricolour is hoisted over all of the country's schools, colleges, and offices. At the same time, parades and tableaus are taken out on the Rajpath in the capital of the country, Delhi. People are marking the auspicious day with their near and dear ones.

There has been a flood of congratulatory messages on social media. People are using various social media platforms to wish Republic Day to their family, friends and social media followers. However, some people are writing "Happy Independence Day" instead of "Republic Day" on social media to celebrate January 26. No, we are not kidding. Unexpectedly, some are mistaking the big day for another. Who will convey to these great folks that both days are different? If someone from outside India congratulates Independence Day on Republic Day, it is understandable, but what do you say when such an error is made by those living in the country. On January 26th, people are writing #HappyIndependenceDay on big posters and congratulating each other. If you don't believe, then see for yourself.

In such a situation, there has been a flood of memes on social media. People are sharing very hilarious memes and highlighting that both days are different. One user wrote, "Republic Day is celebrated on January 26th, not Independence Day. Now avoid making such mistakes in the future. While living in the country, everyone must have this little knowledge about the country." Another user wrote, "People have no idea what day it is and are celebrating it."

For the uninitiated, on Republic Day, the first citizen of the country, i.e., the president, participates in this programme and hoists the flag. It is celebrated at Rajpath in the national capital, followed by parades, tableaux of states, artillery displays, etc. On the other hand, on Independence Day, the ceremony takes place at the Red Fort in New Delhi and after that, the Prime Minister hoists the flag and addresses the nation.

