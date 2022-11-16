Who is MrBeast? YouTube's most subscribed content creator after overtaking PewDiePie

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CEREBROSG Who is MrBeast?

American YouTube personality Jimmy Donaldson, better known as 'MrBeast', has overtaken Swedish YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg (PewDiePie) to become the most-subscribed content creator on YouTube. MrBeast, 24, has more than 111 million subscribers. He started his journey by sharing video gameplays, following which he began creating videos of stunts, charitable acts and giveaways. Donaldson, who also operates the 'MrBeast Burger' virtual restaurant, started uploading videos on YouTube at the beginning of 2012, at the age of 13.

'MrBeast' is the fourth most subscribed channel on YouTube. He also runs 4 other channels -- 'Beast Philanthropy', 'MrBeast Gaming', 'Beast Reacts' and 'MrBeast 2'. On Tuesday (November 15), MrBeast crossed 111.9 million subscribers against PewDiePie's over 111.8 million subscribers.

According to Forbes, MrBeast earned $54 million in 2021. He reportedly makes around $5 million a month, making him YouTube's highest-paid content creator.

Over this, his subscribers expressed their joy on his milestone achievement. While one commented, "congrats for surpassing Pewds! You deserve it bro! You and Felix are legends", another one said: "Congrats on becoming YouTube's most subscribed creator channel."

Earlier, when a subscriber asked PewDiePie that "will MrBeast ever pass you?", he had replied: "He definitely will. I can't wait for it to be over. His fans are infiltrating my comments. I guess I'm getting a taste of my own medicine. He definitely deserves it. I hope he does it."

Apart from this, he's also reportedly in the restaurant business, having opened a virtual (delivery-only) concept, MrBeast Burger, in late 2020.

(With IANS inputs)

