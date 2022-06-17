Who is Leo Kalyan? London based singer who performed at Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LEO KALYAN Leo Kalyan and Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently expecting her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja celebrated her baby shower in London. Her sister Rhea Kapoor and many other guests attended the celebration. Among them was London-based singer Leo Kalyan, who sang his renditions of 'Masakali' and 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko', at the actress' baby shower. The musician has taken the internet by storm by singing some of Bollywood’s iconic numbers.

Who is Leo Kalyan?

British-Pakistani singer Leo Kalyan, who prefers the pronouns he/she/they, is a popular musician. He performed live at the shower to entertain the guests, also shared a picture with Sonam. Leo looked stunning in a strappy dress while posing alongside Sonam Kapoor, who was seen in a flowy pink dress. He also shared a short snippet of him singing 'Masakali' from the party.

Leo Kalyan reacts to hate comments

Soon after the photos and videos from Sonam's shower went viral, a section of social media users criticised Leo for wearing a strappy dress. One Instagram user called out the haters to which Leo responded with an Instagram story. "Hate comments don't bother me at all. because firstly - some of them are so genuinely funny, I share them with my friends and we laugh endlessly (laughing emoticon) also, hate comments always remind me that just by casually living my life - I'm actually CHALLENGING people and societal norms. which means: I'm doing something right," Leo wrote.

Meanwhile, Leo also dropped a string of images from Sonam's baby shower. In the images, Leo is seen standing next to Sonam, who is expecting her first child with businessman Anand Ahuja. "A spice girl in Bollywood. I just performed at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower..what is life?" Leo captioned the post.

