Who is Chandrashekhar Guruji of Saral Vastu, stabbed to death in hotel lobby in Karnataka?

Chandrashekhar Guruji of Saral Vastu fame was stabbed to death in a Karnataka hotel on Tuesday, police said. Visual footage showed two people repeatedly stabbing him at the reception area of the hotel. Police have launched a vigorous search to trace the killers. A gruesome video of Guruji's killing has also gone viral on social media with many expressing shock and awe over his murder. As Guruji has left for the heavenly abode, let's take a look at his career and how he became famous for his Vastu shows that aired daily on various Karnataka news channels.

Guruji's humble beginnings

Hailing from Bagalkote, Karnataka, Guruji had started his career as a contractor and later got a job in Mumbai where he settled. He subsequently pursued Vastu business there. Guruji was a very popular Vastu expert who regularly featured on television. His most popular show was Saral Vastu and owing to its popularity, he had become a household name in Karnataka. In the show, Guruji used to guide his followers on improving the Vastu of home and the office space. He had been guiding and showing a unique path to people for over two decades on how to balance the cosmic energy in house and office.

Saral Vastu YouTube channel

In 2012, Guruji launched his Saral Vastu YouTube channel. To this day it has more than 1.9 million views on the various Vastu video uploaded over the years. Apart from Vastu solutions for home and office, Guruji also guided his followers on Vastu for business, new construction, education, career, wealth, marriage, relationships and health. As per his channel, over 18 lakh people benefitted from his advice on Vastu.

Guruji's massive popularity in Karnataka

Courtesy of his profession, Guruji enjoyed a massive fan following in Karnataka. People who benefitted form his advice had become his devotees and sought his blessings before every work. Apart from Saral Vastu, his other popular programs were Sarala Jeevanaa and Manegagi Vastu. He also ran Sarala Academy providing several Vastu solutions. Guruji was also the chairman of Global Vision. He had launched an infotainment TV channel by the name Sarala Jeevana in 2016. He established a private limited company by the name CG Parivar in 2002. Additionally, Guruji had spoken in over 2000 seminars. He also received 16 national and international awards. He was a civil engineer and held a doctorate in architecture.