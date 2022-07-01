Who is Technoblade, Minecraft streamer who died from cancer at 23?

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE SCREENGRAB Technoblade passed away aged 23 from cancer

The sudden demise of Technoblade has left the entire gaming community and the tech world in a state of complete shock and grief. Technoblade, whose real name is Alex, died after battling cancer. He was 23. The announcement of his death was made via a video shared on Technoblade's YouTube channel some hours back. The video was titled 'So long nerds' and in it, Technoblade's father confirmed his son's unfortunate demise. Technoblade's name has been trending on Twitter ever since the announcement of his death. For those who do not know him, we detail the popular gamer and YouTuber's journey.

Who was Technoblade?

Technoblade joined YouTube in 2013. He was 14 at that time. The description on his channel reads, "I play video games too much. I might not be the best, but I do have hot elbows (sic)." However, Technoblade was not his first foray into the world of streaming. In 2009, he launched his very first channel, StudioLORE. However, it was his second channel and brand Technoblade that got his very popular among the gaming community, especially those who play Minecraft.

Read: VIRAL: There's diaper changing station in men's washroom at Bengaluru airport, Internet lauds change

Minecraft is a 3D sandbox game developed by Mojang Studios where players interact with a fully modifiable three-dimensional environment made of blocks and entities. Its diverse gameplay lets players choose the way they play, allowing for countless possibilities, as per the gaming site.

Technoblade's expertise was Minecraft. His videos often revolved around him playing on the Minecraft Server Hypixel. He specialised in Bed Wars and Skyblock, but also extended his range to include other minigames, as well as player-versus-player combat.

Personal life of Technoblade

As per the information in the public domain, Technoblade was born on June 1, 1999. The majority of his early career was spent in California. He attended and graduated from high school in the state before briefly moving to Chicago, Illinois. Technoblade resided in San Francisco, California. He revealed his cancer diagnosis in 2021 in a video. Check out Technoblade's last video here.

Read: National Doctor's Day 2022: Twitter celebrates contribution of health workers amid COVID, monkeypox

Technoblade's online imprint

Technoblade had a large social media following. He was one of the most in-demand online influencers. He had 10.9 million subscribers on YouTube with over 988 uploaded videos and over 1.2 billion views on his channel. He posted videos of online gaming with a hilarious twist. More than streaming, Technoblade was known for his gaming ability and the amount of strategy and skill with which he engaged in his games.

Fans mourn Technoblade's passing

After Technoblade's death was announced with a pre-recorded message from him, fans took to social media to mourn the passing of the gaming legend.

"Technoblade was a major influence who changed many lives. my heart and prayers go out to him, and I want him to know he lived a very fulfilling life and that we're all sad for him (sic)," wrote one of the social media users.