VIRAL: There's diaper changing station in men's washroom at Bengaluru airport, Internet lauds changing norms

VIRAL: You must have come across diaper changing stations in the washrooms of flights and malls. If one asks where to locate one in a public space, the usual answer would be the women's washroom. However, Bengaluru airport authorities have taken a step forward to break the norm. Passengers at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru were both surprised and exhilarated to spot a diaper changing station in the men's washroom.

Netizens have been sharing photos of the same saying the times are changing and they are loving it. The photo was shared on Twitter with the caption, "Needs to be celebrated. Spotted in a men's washroom at @BLRAirport - a diaper change station. Childcare is not just a woman's responsibility." The verified Twitter account of the airport facility responded to the tweet writing, "Thank you Sukhada @appadappajappa for your appreciation. The diaper change station has been a feature of our washrooms – irrespective of gender – at the #BLRAirport. They are well-equipped and enable a parent to change a baby in privacy and comfort. #Bengaluru #babycare #airport."

The move is being lauded by netizens all over the Internet. "I see this in most international airports! But good to see India gradually joining gender role parity construct," a user tweeted. another one said, "Excellent job. I felt the need and communicated the same to the authorities in Guwahati airport recently." "This is such a good thing. Lovely Bangalore. Second best thing after weather," a third one pointed out.

Sharing a personal experience when a traveller had troubles changing his kid's diaper, a netizen lauded the moving tweeting, "After having gone through the nightmarish experiences changing diapers over the years for two kids in men's bathroom with limited or no needed support to execute the feat, I am just glad that phase is over. This is such a welcome move, but sadly, it won't happen at scale."

There were many who also pointed that while things like these should be acknowledged, it is more important that they should be normalised.

What do you feel about the move?