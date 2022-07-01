National Doctor's Day 2022: Twitter celebrates the contribution of health workers amid COVID, monkeypox

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ME_ANISH5236 National Doctors Day 2022

India celebrates the day on July 1 as 'National Doctor's Day.' It is celebrated to mark the birth and death anniversary of physician and second chief minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. First celebrated in the year 1991, this day acknowledges the contribution of doctors, and medical staff who have selflessly aided us in our time of need and worked tirelessly for our health. The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on doctors and paramedic staff. They worked round the clock to help the country fight the virus.

The theme for this year’s celebration of National Doctors’ Day in India is “Family Doctors on the Front Line." The theme highlights the contribution of doctors for their service and dedication towards humanity. National Doctors' Day was first observed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in India on July 1, 1991. ALSO READ: National Doctors' Day 2022: Wishes, Theme, History, Significance, quotes and all you need to know



July 1 marks the birth, as well as the death anniversary of one of the most renowned physicians in India, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was also the second chief minister of West Bengal. He received the country’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, on February 4, 1961, and therefore the day is celebrated to honour the personality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, remembered Dr BC Roy as he talked about doctor's day. PM Modi said, "On July 1, we will celebrate National Doctor's Day. We must pay tribute to our doctors who ensured that India did not succumb to the challenges posed by COVID-19."