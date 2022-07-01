National Doctors' Day 2022: Wishes, Theme, History, Significance, quotes and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK National Doctors Day 2022

India celebrates National Doctor's Day on July 1 to express gratitude to the medical staff for their dedicated service. It is the birth anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, an eminent physician, academician, freedom fighter and politician. Doctors play a crucial role in our society. The day holds a special significance considering the fact that doctors and physicians are working round the clock to help the country fight various health crisis and deadly diseases. National Doctor's Day, first celebrated in the year 1991, acknowledges the contribution of doctors, and medical staff who have selflessly aided us in our time of need and worked tirelessly for our health.

National Doctor’s Day 2022: Theme

The theme for this year’s celebration of National Doctors’ Day in India is “Family Doctors on the Front Line." The theme highlights the contribution of doctors for their service and dedication towards humanity.

Why is National Doctor's Day celebrated on July 1?

July 1 marks the birth, as well as the death anniversary of one of the most renowned physicians in India, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was also the second chief minister of West Bengal. He received the country’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, on February 4, 1961, and therefore the day is celebrated to honour the personality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, remembered Dr BC Roy as he talked about doctor's day. PM Modi said, "On July 1, we will celebrate National Doctor's Day. We must pay tribute to our doctors who ensured that India did not succumb to the challenges posed by COVID-19."

National Doctors' Day 2022: History and Significance

The Government of India established Doctors' Day in 1991 to recognise the contributions of BC Roy. He played a significant role in establishing medical institutions like Jadavpur T.B. Hospital, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan, Kamala Nehru Memorial Hospital, Victoria Institution (college), Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital and the Chittaranjan Seva Sadan for women and children. He also became the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1948 till his death in 1962.

The day is not just celebrated in India but also in different countries, however, on different dates.

National Doctors' Day 2022: Wishes

Happy Doctors Day! You’re the true HERO of our universe!

Thank You doctors, for making this world a better and healthier place to live in. Happy Doctor’s Day!

At the time of emergency, You are like God for us. Thank you for you contribution!

Wishing you a very Happy Doctors Day! Thank you for your service towards humanity! Respect!

Respect to all the doctors out there saving millions of life. I salute you!

National Doctors' Day 2022: Quotes