Watch: Father Hornbill looks after partner as she lays eggs in heartwarming viral video

Man and animal show affection for their family and in a viral video, it is seen that a father hornbill is protecting its partner and its nest with eggs. He does this for months. This clip has been getting thousands of views on the occasion of Father's Day, which is on June 19. The video shared on Twitter is melting the hearts of animal lovers and nature enthusiasts and reinforcing the idea that nature is one.

Father Hornbill protects the nest

A Great Hornbill is seen sitting next to the nest in the bark of the tree, which has a small opening. He is passing the food to the female with the help of his beak. The female is seated in the nest to protect the eggs and give them warmth.

Sharing the clip, IAS Parveen Kaswan wrote, “On Father's Day, let me share a story of this father from the forest. The Great Hornbill male is feeding the female who has locked her inside the nest. This he will do for months. This is a story about hornbills which are a perfect couple and which are also called as Gardner of the forest."

Nature bytes

The tweet also explained how Hornbills are "generally monogamous". The pair lasts long. They move together and live very long. When the couple is expecting they go shopping for a house. A nest. It can be a natural cavity in a tree or the nest of some other bird or their old nest. After finding that house the female will enter. She will occupy the nest and will seal the nest from inside with whatever material is available. Just a small slit will be kept for open food.

